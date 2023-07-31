Officials: Driver fatally shot by Minnesota State Patrol trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota public safety officials say a state patrol trooper fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

According to the public safety department, around 1:50 a.m. Monday a trooper observing traffic saw a driver in a Ford Fusion with no taillights. The motorist was traveling northbound on the interstate near Lowry Avenue.

After pulling over the driver, it was learned the driver was wanted by law enforcement in Ramsey County in connection to a felony-level violation, officials said.

When troopers attempted to make an arrest, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and instead drove away. That's when a trooper discharged their firearm, fatally striking the driver, officials detailed. Life-saving measures were provided until medical services arrived, but the driver later died.

The state patrol requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the fatal use of force incident and that investigation is underway.

Three state patrol troopers are now on administrative leave. Body and squad vehicle cameras were active during the incident and the patrol is working to release the video after the family has had an opportunity to view it.

The incident closed a stretch of the interstate for several hours.