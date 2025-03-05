Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to provide emergency support following Minnesota snowstorm

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency following a spring snowstorm that brought heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions to the state Wednesday.

Walz's executive order, which is effective immediately, authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency storm operations.

"Minnesota is no stranger to winter weather, but conditions can quickly become unpredictable and dangerous," Walz said. "As we work to alleviate the dangerous road conditions, the National Guard is stepping up to provide life-saving support."

Walz's office says the state has received a request for National Guard assistance from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office to "provide the personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources necessary to respond to the severe weather and rescue stranded motorists."

Heavy snow and strong wind gusts have made road conditions treacherous in parts of the state, though conditions are expected to improve in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Between midnight and 7 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol says there have been 111 vehicles off the road, 25 spinouts, 70 property damage crashes and seven jackknifed semis.

Numerous cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have declared snow emergencies. Hundreds of school closings or virtual learning days have also been called due to weather conditions.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Twin Cities are without power Wednesday morning, according to Xcel Energy. The energy company says it is working on restoring power.

Flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have also seen many delays and cancellations.

The executive order is effective until winter storm conditions let up or until Sunday.