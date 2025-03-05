Metro area cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, declare snow emergencies

How much snow is left to fall in Minnesota? Here's your 9 a.m. NEXT Weather forecast.

Several cities in the metro area have declared snow emergencies Wednesday as a spring storm left behind heavy snowfall.

Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Wednesday morning, with Day 1 rules prohibiting parking on a snow emergency route going into effect at 9 p.m.

St. Paul declared a snow emergency, which means that night plow routes will be cleared starting at 9 p.m. Vehicles parked on night plow routes overnight will be ticketed and towed, officials say. On Thursday at 8 a.m., plows will make their way through day plow routes.

The exception is for the two parking pilot areas in Highland Park and Payne-Phalen, where officials say residents should follow the pilot rules, and not the snow emergency parking rules.

Crystal and Eden Prairie have declared snow emergencies, where parking on public streets is prohibited. West St. Paul also declared a snow emergency Wednesday morning.

In the Twin Cities, nearly 7.5 inches of snow has already fallen as of 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. According to WCCO's Weather Watcher Network, as much as 10 inches of snow has been reported in the east metro in St. Paul, near Woodbury.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for details.