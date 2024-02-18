Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warming trend continues, with 40s by mid-week

By Riley O'Connor

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After a weekend featuring the only two days so far this month with below-average highs, more unseasonable warmth returns this week.

Monday's high will be in the upper 30s in the Twin Cities, and it will be less windy. South and central areas of the state will see more cloud cover, and a few sprinkles are possible towards the west.

We'll continue to warm early in the workweek, reaching into the mid-40s by Wednesday. 

Temps will start to come down into the mid-30s by Friday, before climbing back into the upper 40s by next Sunday.

Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019.

February 18, 2024

