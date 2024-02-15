NWS says there's a "lower than normal" chance for spring flooding, according to latest outlook

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service Twin Cities says it doesn't expect significant spring flooding due to a lack of snowpack and continued drought conditions.

In its first long-range outlook of the season released Thursday, NWS says that, due to the aforementioned factors, the agency believes there is a "lower than normal" chance of spring flooding.

One of the big factors for spring flooding is snowpack. Snow-water equivalent, which determines how much water the snowpack contains, has been near zero in Minnesota due to above-average temperatures and the lack of significant snowfall.

Flooding potential between February and April. WCCO

"Even the recent snow will be melted away by the end of the upcoming weekend," the NWS said.

And while conditions have improved, the state is still experiencing a drought. The NWS says conditions could swing either way "rather quickly" depending on how precipitation shapes up in late winter to early spring.

Flooding potential from February through April in northwestern Minnesota. WCCO