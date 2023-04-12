NEXT Weather: Twin Cities should see record heat on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you brave enough to pack away your winter coat yet? Record-setting heat is expected in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

The metro should see a high of 85, which would break the current daily record high of 83, set in 1931. That's about 30 degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year. Areas south of the Twin Cities will see similar temperatures, while temperatures up north will peak in the 60s.

CBS News

Much of southern Minnesota will be under red flag warnings on Wednesday because of extreme fire risk conditions.

Thursday will approach a record high, but may not quite get there. The forecast high of 83 is 1 degree shy of the mark.

Temperatures will again top 80 on Friday, and a few thunderstorms could arrive in the evening.

Saturday will be much cooler, with highs close to average, and more rain is expected. Temperatures may fall below average to begin next week, but should rebound by midweek.