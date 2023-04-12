Red flag warnings issued for much of southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much of southern Minnesota will be under red flag warnings on Wednesday because of extreme fire risk conditions.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for the following counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

Additionally, these counties are under warnings from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson and Martin.

READ MORE: NEXT Weather: Twin Cities should see record heat on Wednesday

The Department of Natural Resources said residents in these counties should not burn during the warnings, because "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity."

"Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.