NEXT Weather: Twin Cities likely to hit another record high Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- More record-setting heat is likely in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

The forecast high of 88 matches what the metro hit on Wednesday, and would mark a new daily high. There will also be plenty of sunshine. Southern Minnesota will also be hot, while temperatures up north will be more seasonal. Rain showers are possible in northern Minnesota, too.

Red flag warnings will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for southern Minnesota up through the Twin Cities. Residents should avoid burning, as conditions are ideal for wildfires.

Friday will be slightly cooler, but still hot, with a high of 81 in the metro. Rain will arrive in western Minnesota in the afternoon, and the Twin Cities will see showers in the afternoon and overnight hours.

Over the weekend, temperatures will fall to more seasonable territory. Rain and even a few snowflakes are possible.

Temperatures will warm up again next week, though we won't hit the highs seen this week.