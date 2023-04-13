Twin Cities, southern Minnesota under red flag warnings Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parts of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will be under red flag warnings on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for 31 counties, asking residents not to burn due to conditions ideal for spreading fires.

The following counties are under a red flag warning starting at 11 a.m.: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington and Watonwan.

A warning begins at noon for these counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

All warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m.