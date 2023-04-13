Watch CBS News
Twin Cities, southern Minnesota under red flag warnings Thursday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parts of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will be under red flag warnings on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for 31 counties, asking residents not to burn due to conditions ideal for spreading fires.

READ MORE: NEXT Weather: Twin Cities likely to hit another record high Thursday

The following counties are under a red flag warning starting at 11 a.m.:  Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington and Watonwan.

A warning begins at noon for these counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

All warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m.

WCCO Staff
First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:22 AM

