Next Weather: Pleasant weather continues with slightly warmer Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will continue a trend of pleasant weather that should stick around for the rest of the week.

It'll be another sunny day, with highs around average for much of the state. The Twin Cities will peak at 85 degrees. Dew points will stay low, and a light breeze will come in from the southwest.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, then things will cool off just a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers will be possible as we close out the work week.

Highs will jump back into the mid 80s for the weekend.