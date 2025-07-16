Nelly is final Minnesota State Fair 2025 Grandstand act to be announced

Here are the Minnesota State Fair’s new foods for 2025

It will be getting "Hot in Herre" at the Minnesota State Fair when Nelly takes the Grandstand stage to perform.

The fair announced its final Grandstand act for 2025 on Tuesday. Nelly will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, with Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Seeing the southern hip-hop artist behind hits like "Country Grammar" and "Ride Wit Me" will cost you a minimum of $54.

This will be Nelly's first time playing the Grandstand.

Previously announced Grandstand shows include Meghan Trainor, Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge, The Avett Brothers and Def Leppard.

The fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.

Last week, the fair announced its new foods for 2025, including chicken-fried bacon fries, dill pickle iced tea and more.