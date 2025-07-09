Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods for 2025: Chicken-fried bacon fries, "Pizza Ballzz" and more

Here are the Minnesota State Fair’s new foods for 2025

The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its new foods for 2025, including chicken-fried bacon fries, dill pickle iced tea and more.

The list of offerings includes almost three dozen items and eight new vendors.

The aforementioned bacon fries come from Soul Bowl, and come with a choice of dipping sauce: Cashville Hot or 24k Gold BBQ. You'll find the dill pickle iced tea at Loon Lake Iced Tea — it's served with a dill pickle spear and garnished with chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill.

Here are some of the other highlights:

Bison Meatball Sub: "Bison and bacon meatballs, from Minnesota-based Eichten's Bison and Hidden Stream Farm, topped with bison gravy, quick-pickled cucumbers, crispy fried onions and sour cream. Served on a toasted wild rice hoagie bun." Found at the Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

The full list can be found in the gallery below.

The fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.