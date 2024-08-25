Minnesotans are finding ways to keep cool during oppressive heat wave

Minnesotans find ways to keep cool during oppressive heat

MINNEAPOLIS — Dew points, well into the oppressive category, are making the land of 10,000 lakes feel more like Florida.

"No I don't like it," said Becky Howard.

Howard is at Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Park in Whittier, gathering with family for a memorial picnic.

"To memorialize all of our loved ones that we've lost in the past," said Howard. Sunday's temps are making it extra toasty. Thankfully Howard has water bottles and water squirters.

"The heat is amazing," said Merodie Peterson. Meanwhile, people like Peterson embrace this heat.

"This is much nicer than 30 below in Minneapolis," said Peterson.

If only the Bde Maka Ska beach she is at were open.

"Lake Nokomis was the other option, and that online, was closed," said Peterson.

In fact, five beaches around Minneapolis are currently closed due to E. coli and sewage spills, further complicating efforts to cool off.

Thankfully, Minneapolis wading pools and splash pads remain open throughout the month of August.

When it is this hot, the Minnesota Department of Health says people should drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, cool or pale skin, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue. These are signs to move to a cooler place and call 911 if symptoms last longer than an hour.

Despite the heat, people like Howard are not letting it fry up summer plans.

"Stay hydrated and make the best of it," said Howard.