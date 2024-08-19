Sewer backup causes both Lake Nokomis beaches to close

New law aims to make roads safer for motorcyclists, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Both of Lake Nokomis' beaches are closed until further notice, Minneapolis officials announced Monday.

A sanitary sewer backup caused the city to shut down the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach. The backup has been stopped and cleaned up, the city said.

The park board will take samples of lake water at the beaches. It's not yet clear when they will reopen.

The beach at nearby Lake Hiawatha is also closed, due to elevated E. coli levels. The same is true for Bde Maka Ska's North Beach, but its two other beaches remain open, as do both of Lake Harriet's.

Earlier in the summer, heavy rain sent extra storm water into the city's lakes, bringing bacteria and other pollutants. At one point, all six of the beaches at Bde Maka Ska, Harriet and Hiawatha were closed.