Powerful winds Thursday in Twin Cities; significant snowfall likely Saturday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Feb. 6, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Feb. 6, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Feb. 6, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will deal with powerful winds on Thursday, and significant snowfall is right around the corner.

Light snow fell overnight in the metro, with most areas seeing a dusty to a half-inch. Communities northwest of the metro, especially in Sherburne County, saw closer to 2 inches of accumulation.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to very strong west-northwesterly winds with gusts exceeding 45 mph. This will potentially cause areas of blowing snow. The day's high temperature is around 19 degrees.

Friday will be dry and colder ahead of the next snowstorm. Clouds will increase late with snow arriving around midnight.

A winter storm watch is in effect Saturday from midnight to 6 p.m. with widespread, accumulating snow likely. At least 4-6 inches are expected, potentially exceeding 9 inches in some areas. This will be the most snow the metro has seen since Dec. 19.

Sunday through Monday will be quieter but cold, with highs in the upper single digits to teens and lows near or below zero.

Beyond Tuesday, there's the potential for more snowfall as the weather pattern favors storm development over the central U.S.