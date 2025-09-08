Warmer temps in Twin Cities Monday, storm chances later on

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 8, 2025

Warmer temperatures return to the Twin Cities on Monday, and storms are possible later on.

Highs will hit the mid-70s in the metro, and some parts of the state will be even warmer. Expect a mix of sun and clouds before showers and storms arrive late.

Tuesday will bring more scattered showers and storms, as well as similar temperatures.

Wednesday will be drier and sunnier, but some elevated smoke and haze are possible.

Thursday looks mostly dry and comfortable, with highs in the 70s.

The weekend begins with a quiet stretch and warmer weather — highs in the 80s are possible.