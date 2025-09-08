Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmer temps in Twin Cities Monday, storm chances later on

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 8, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 8, 2025 02:55

Warmer temperatures return to the Twin Cities on Monday, and storms are possible later on.

Highs will hit the mid-70s in the metro, and some parts of the state will be even warmer. Expect a mix of sun and clouds before showers and storms arrive late.

Tuesday will bring more scattered showers and storms, as well as similar temperatures.

Wednesday will be drier and sunnier, but some elevated smoke and haze are possible.

Thursday looks mostly dry and comfortable, with highs in the 70s. 

The weekend begins with a quiet stretch and warmer weather — highs in the 80s are possible.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue