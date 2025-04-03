Forecast for Twins' home opener is chilly and cloudy, but dry

Minnesota Twins fans headed to the home opener on Thursday will stay dry as some sunshine works through mostly cloudy skies.

If you're heading to the game, you may want to bring a blanket and some gloves — temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the matchup with the Houston Astros, which is set for 3:10 p.m. at Target Field.

Dozens of schools — most of them in northern or central Minnesota — have delayed or canceled classes on Thursday after a spring snowstorm moved through over the preceding days.

Friday will be warmer, with temperatures pushing into the lower 50s.

More rain and snow are possible on Saturday as temperatures cool, then Sunday brings more sunshine and a short-lived warm-up. Highs are set to drop on Monday before beginning to climb again by the middle of next week.