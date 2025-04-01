Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota schools announce closings, delays as winter weather moves through on April Fools' Day

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Read Full Bio
Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Noon forecast from April 1, 2025
NEXT Weather: Noon forecast from April 1, 2025 03:38

Dozens of schools in Minnesota have issued early closings or delays as another round of winter-like weather moves across the state Tuesday.

While it's true that the winter weather is happening on April Fools' Day, WCCO meteorologists say the possibility for heavy snow and rain on Tuesday and also Wednesday are prompting back-to-back NEXT Weather Alerts.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than a dozen schools were reporting closings or delays of some type.

List of school closings in Minnesota and surrounding areas

Delays on this page are current as of

Wednesday forecast for Minnesota includes cold rain, thunder

The heaviest snow will likely move into central and northern Minnesota through the evening hours. 

From there, the system will begin to wind down overnight, but southern Minnesota could get some showers and possibly thunder. Light snow may linger in central Minnesota.

The precipitation looks to wrap up on Wednesday, though a few flurries and sprinkles will stick around. 

The Twins' home opener on Thursday should be slightly more amenable to baseball season, with highs looking to climb into the 40s.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.