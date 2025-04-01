Minnesota schools announce closings, delays as winter weather moves through on April Fools' Day

Dozens of schools in Minnesota have issued early closings or delays as another round of winter-like weather moves across the state Tuesday.

While it's true that the winter weather is happening on April Fools' Day, WCCO meteorologists say the possibility for heavy snow and rain on Tuesday and also Wednesday are prompting back-to-back NEXT Weather Alerts.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than a dozen schools were reporting closings or delays of some type.

List of school closings in Minnesota and surrounding areas

Wednesday forecast for Minnesota includes cold rain, thunder

The heaviest snow will likely move into central and northern Minnesota through the evening hours.

From there, the system will begin to wind down overnight, but southern Minnesota could get some showers and possibly thunder. Light snow may linger in central Minnesota.

The precipitation looks to wrap up on Wednesday, though a few flurries and sprinkles will stick around.

The Twins' home opener on Thursday should be slightly more amenable to baseball season, with highs looking to climb into the 40s.