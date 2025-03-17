Minnesota Twins unveil home opener plans for 2025, including seats as low as $9

The Minnesota Twins have unveiled their plans for the 2025 season home opener, which will include ticket prices in the single digits for those looking for a thriftier option.

The Twins will take on the Houston Astros for the Target Field opener Thursday, April 3, with a scheduled game start time of 3:10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate at Target Field. A number of tickets were listed at just $9.

Long before the first pitch, fans and Minneapolis passersby will enjoy the traditional breakfast on the plaza from 6 to 9 a.m. just outside Target Field, which will include breakfast bars, hot dogs, chips and snacks, ice cream, coffee and pop, with a special ice cream treat just for dogs.

Pair of friends' 50-year tradition will be honored at Twins' home opener

There will be a coordinated ceremonial opening of the gates involving Twins franchise legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek, along with Nelson Cruz, Justin Morneau and Dan Gladden. Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett will also be on hand to help open up Gate 34, which bears the number of the late Twins slugger Kirby Puckett.

Cruz is being tapped to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, having been a major piece of the 2019 season's record-setting "Bomba Squad."

Also, the "Twins Territory" flag will be raised thanks to the help of a pair of longtime friends — Steve Ellingboe and Roger Faber — who have attended Twins home openers for the last five decades, stretching all the way back to the Metropolitan Stadium and Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome days.

The traditional flyover will feature two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth.

The first 10,000 fans who enter Target Field will receive a free Twins beanie. For the Sunday, April 6 game, the first 5,000 kids through the door will also get a beanie.

To pay tribute to the late president and artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Michael Brindisi, there will be a special performance by the cast of the current staging of "Grease." Brindisi died at 76 last month following a brief illness, and just a few days before this production of "Grease" opened to audiences.

Royce Lewis suffers hamstring injury in preseason game

The Twins will begin their season with an ominous injury. Star third baseman Royce Lewis left Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Boston with a leg injury.

Lewis missed the 2021 season after he tore his right ACL when he slipped on ice during a winter storm at his Texas home. He had ACL surgery on the same knee on June 21, 2022.

The Twins finished the 2024 season just barely over the .500 line, with an 82-80 overall record. In 2023, the team went on to win their first playoff series in two decades before falling to the Houston Astros in the Division Series.

Rocco Baldelli is returning this season as manager of the Twins, despite a late-season collapse that left the defending AL Central champions well clear of playoff contention.