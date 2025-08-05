Watch CBS News
Smoke moves north out of Twin Cities Tuesday ahead of incoming heat, humidity

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Though the hazy skies will continue to clear in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, northeastern Minnesota is still dealing with air quality concerns.

An air quality alert is in effect for the region through noon on Wednesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

The rest of the state will be mainly dry on Tuesday, with highs in the metro topping out in the lower 80s.

Wednesday begins a trend toward hotter and more humid weather, with highs pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday and Friday. Heat indices will rise into the 90s late in the week, and heat advisories are possible.

The best chance for widespread storms arrives Friday into Saturday as a front moves through, though timing may limit storm strength.

