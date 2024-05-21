Stormy Tuesday could bring severe weather to parts of Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day in Minnesota, with more storms coming and severe weather likely in parts of the state.

Expect morning showers and storms — a potential bother for the early commute — with another, more aggressive round coming by late afternoon. The second round should spread into the Twin Cities by evening and then will shuttle out by Wednesday morning.

WCCO

Southeastern Minnesota has the greatest risk for severe weather, while the risk in the metro is slightly lesser. Storms capable of forming large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are possible, not to mention the flooding threat.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday should be relatively tame once this system clears. The morning may still be a bit windy, with a lingering shower or storm north and east. It will be Slightly cooler in the upper 60s or near 70.

Thursday looks to be nice, with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine. It may be the lone day that doesn't have a threat for some rain.

The remainder of the week has isolated showers and storms in the forecast and highs in the 70s.

Memorial Day weekend is trending to be a mix of dry time and showers. Highs most of the weekend will be in the lower to mid-70s. There will be moments of sunshine and no concerns in the forecast for cabin or lake time.