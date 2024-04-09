Red Cross offers tornado, thunderstorm safety tips during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota

How the Red Cross can help prepare you for severe weather in Minnesota

How the Red Cross can help prepare you for severe weather in Minnesota

How the Red Cross can help prepare you for severe weather in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and the potential of tornadoes, floods and storms in the coming months, experts say now is the time to be prepared.

For tips on tornado safety, the Red Cross suggests:

Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building. You may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor.

In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, regardless of how it is configured, is safe in a tornado.

If you are under a tornado warning, find safe shelter right away.

Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You're safer in a low, flat location.

Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

For tips on thunderstorm safety, the Red Cross said:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger from lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors! The National Weather Service recommends staying inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, take shelter in a substantial building or in a vehicle with the windows closed. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds.

Postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are likely to occur. Many people struck by lightning are not in the area where rain is occurring.

Avoid electrical equipment and telephones. Use battery-powered TVs and radios instead.

Shutter windows and close outside doors securely. Keep away from windows.

Do not take a bath, shower or use plumbing.

If you are driving, try to safely exit the roadway and park. Stay in the vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain ends. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside the vehicle.

If you are outside and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground; water; tall, isolated trees; and metal objects such as fences or bleachers. Picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds are NOT safe.

Never drive through a flooded roadway. You cannot predict how deep the water may be.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

Continue to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions, as access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

The Red Cross also offers a free bilingual emergency app which includes expert advice on how to prepare, real-time local alerts for severe weather and hazards as well as a map with local Red Cross shelters. The app now also includes expanded tornado features to help people prepare and protect their loved ones.

READ MORE: Storm supercells will become more frequent in parts of U.S. thanks to climate change, study says

To find the app, text GETEMERGENCY to 90999 or search "Red Cross Emergency" in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For additional information about how to prepare for, respond to and recover from severe weather, visit the Red Cross disaster resource library at RedCross.org/MNDAKS.