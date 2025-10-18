Clouds increasing on Saturday, rain possible in the afternoon

The weekend will start quietly and comfortably, with temperatures again reaching above average across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A light rain shower will be possible Saturday afternoon due to a cold front moving through, but most of the day should be dry. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s, and tonight's low will be in the 40s.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be sunny for those looking to tailgate ahead of the Vikings game, and temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

However, next week should be another active one, as a system will bring wind and scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday.

That same system will bring high temperatures down to the 50s, and the coolest low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on Wednesday morning, even in the Twin Cities metro area.