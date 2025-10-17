Carson Wentz starting for Minnesota Vikings against Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7

NFL veteran Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Kevin O'Connell said on Friday afternoon.

Vikings fans have been wondering for the past few days whether it would be Wentz or rookie J.J. McCarthy under center in the Week 7 matchup. McCarthy returned to practice on Monday after missing the past three games with an ankle sprain he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, though he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

McCarthy said in a news conference on Wednesday that his ankle wasn't "at 100%."

Wentz, now in his 10th season in the league, has helped the team to a 2-1 record in McCarthy's absence. In those three games, he's thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions, has tallied 759 passing yards and been sacked 12 times.

He's been dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury, the team said, though he's been a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wentz was chosen No. 2 overall by the Eagles in the 2016 draft and was third in voting for the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2017, the year Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. He signed with Minnesota in August.

Kickoff between the Vikings (3-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) is set for noon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

