Highs near 60, some sun on Wednesday as mild stretch continues in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Mild weather continues in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with a pleasant fall day on tap.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 60 and a light breeze.

Cooler air moves in on Wednesday, bringing breezy winds with it.

Thursday will be quiet and calm, with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, with rain chances developing late in the day. A stronger system arrives on Saturday, bringing rain to much fo the area and possibly a wintry mix for some spots. Highs will drop to the 30s over the weekend.

