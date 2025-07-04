Heat advisory in place for Twin Cities on Fourth of July

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 4, 2025

The Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota will be under a heat advisory for the July Fourth holiday as heat index values approach 100.

The advisory will go into effect at noon and last through 8 p.m., affecting the metro, western Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Communities up north will be under an extreme heat warning starting at 11 a.m.

Potentially strong storms will develop to the north and west late Friday night — after fireworks for most communities — with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Storms will continue into Saturday, then gradually exit by early evening. It won't be a washout, but keep plans flexible.

Sunday will be drier and much cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. The cooler trend holds into early next week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only small rain chances.