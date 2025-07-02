How to watch: Minneapolis leaders discuss Fourth of July safety

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

Minneapolis leaders will discuss community safety during the Fourth of July holiday at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and other public safety officials will share more information about fireworks safety, water safety and impaired driving.

The news conference comes after years of fireworks-related chaos on Fourth of July in the city. Last year, 20 people were charged with rioting after they allegedly shot fireworks at people, cars and police in Dinkytown. In 2023, several dozen people set off fireworks near Bde Maka Ska, hitting buildings and cars.

How to watch

What: Fourth of July safety press conference

Fourth of July safety press conference When: 11 a.m. on July 2, 2025

11 a.m. on July 2, 2025 How to watch: You can watch the press conference live in the player above, on the CBS News Minnesota app or on YouTube.

Parts of Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed on Fourth of July in an effort to stop large volumes of vehicles gathering during the holiday, the Minneapolis park board said.

The Stone Arch Bridge and West River Parkway are also among several other areas that will be partially closed on the holiday.