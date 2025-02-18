Hazardous cold lingers Tuesday, warm-up expected this weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 18, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 18, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 18, 2025

Dangerous cold continues in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with highs barely getting above zero.

It will be sunny and dry, with wind chills as low as minus 45. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect, as well as an extreme cold warning through 10 a.m.

The cold has caused hundreds of schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to be closed or delayed on Tuesday.

Extreme cold will persist on Wednesday, though we'll see some improvement in temperatures.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures gradually warm into the teens and 20s. By the weekend, we'll climb to the 30s and 40s, and by next week, highs near 50 are possible.

There's no snow or active weather in the extended forecast.