Twin Cities, western Wisconsin schools announce Tuesday closures, delays amid extreme cold

By Anthony Bettin, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

With extreme cold set to continue on Tuesday, some schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin are already announcing closures and delays.

Minneapolis Public Schools, St. Paul Public Schools, Shakopee Public Schools, Stillwater Area Public Schools, Farmington Public Schools and Lakeville School District are among schools that have announced closures. Benson Public Schools and Eden Prairie School District are among other schools that are starting late. There are many schools also going virtual or e-learning. 

The coldest air of the winter season is set to arrive overnight. An extreme cold warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures across the region plummet to the double digits below zero, with even more severe wind chills. Highs in the Twin Cities will just barely break into the single digits above zero.

While many schools were already closed on Monday for Presidents Day, many that planned to be open had to make adjustments due to the cold. 

