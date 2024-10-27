Above average temperatures expected through Tuesday before significant cool-down

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

There will be a bit of a breeze coming in from the southwest at about 15 mph. The highest wind gusts will be in the southwestern part of the state with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s. There is a possibility that Monday's high could beat the record high of 75 set in 1948. The average high this time of year is 52.

There is a chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder moving into the area on Tuesday evening, though Wednesday will be the best chance for rain.

That front will bring cooler temperatures with highs expected in the upper 40s for Halloween. There is a chance for some rain early on Halloween but those should clear out of the Twin Cities in time for trick-or-treating activities.

More sunshine and average temperatures are expected for the end of the work week before some much-needed rain is likely to return on Saturday.