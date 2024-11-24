Calm, cloudy Sunday before rain-snow mix makes for slushy morning commute

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be mostly cloudy and quiet before a chance for some slushy conditions at the start of the work week.

High temperatures are going to hit the lower 40s as most of the state stays dry throughout the day.

The next system starts to move in late Sunday evening. The metro will see rain for most of the night while there is a higher chance for snow up north where there could be some accumulation. That's why there is a winter weather advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday for parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Heading into Monday morning, rain will start to transition into snow in the metro and could make for a slushy drive to work or school. The wind will start to pick up, making it feel even cooler outside.

Temperatures will continue to plummet heading into the weekend with a chance for a snow shower or two on Thanksgiving.