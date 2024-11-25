Snow up north Monday as temperatures fall across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 25, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 25, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Northern Minnesota will see snow Monday, but the Twin Cities will stay mostly dry as temperatures plummet.

Snow will continue throughout the day in the Arrowhead. The metro could see some light rain that transitions to light snow.

WCCO

The forecast high is in the 30s, but temperatures will drop into the lower 20s by the afternoon, with single-digit wind chills. Below average temperatures will persist for the next several days, with highs near 30 and lows in the teens.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cold, then even colder air will arrive as the sun goes down. Light snow is possible.

December will start out with persistent cold, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average.