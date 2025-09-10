Watch CBS News
Foggy start Wednesday in Twin Cities; warmer temps by weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 10, 2025
The Twin Cities will be veiled in fog Wednesday morning, while the rest of the week will bring warming temperatures.

The fog should clear by 9 a.m., with a sunny afternoon to follow. Expect a high around 76 in the metro.

More fog is possible Thursday morning, but after that, it's set to be a warm and mostly dry #Top10WxDay, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

By Friday, we'll hit the 80s, and temperatures will stay there over the weekend.

