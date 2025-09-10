Foggy start Wednesday in Twin Cities; warmer temps by weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 10, 2025

The Twin Cities will be veiled in fog Wednesday morning, while the rest of the week will bring warming temperatures.

The fog should clear by 9 a.m., with a sunny afternoon to follow. Expect a high around 76 in the metro.

More fog is possible Thursday morning, but after that, it's set to be a warm and mostly dry #Top10WxDay, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

By Friday, we'll hit the 80s, and temperatures will stay there over the weekend.