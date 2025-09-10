Foggy start Wednesday in Twin Cities; warmer temps by weekend
The Twin Cities will be veiled in fog Wednesday morning, while the rest of the week will bring warming temperatures.
The fog should clear by 9 a.m., with a sunny afternoon to follow. Expect a high around 76 in the metro.
More fog is possible Thursday morning, but after that, it's set to be a warm and mostly dry #Top10WxDay, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
By Friday, we'll hit the 80s, and temperatures will stay there over the weekend.