Fire danger, air quality concerns continue in Minnesota as heat holds

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 13, 2025

The heat will hold in Minnesota on Tuesday as elevated fire danger and poor air quality continue.

Excluding the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, the entire state will be under a red flag warning due to critical fire weather conditions caused by the heat, low humidity and gusty winds. In northeastern Minnesota, three large wildfires continue to burn.

An air quality alert for ozone pollution will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. for much of the state, including the Twin Cities.

Those warnings aside, Minnesota will see more sunshine and heat on Tuesday, with the metro once again getting close to 90 degrees.

Wednesday will also be dry and warm, but then a major pattern shift will occur, bringing a storm system on Thursday that will end the heat. By Friday, highs will fall to the 60s amid gusty winds.

The weekend looks crisp and cool, with daytime temperatures in the lower to mid-60s.