3 wildfires continue raging in northeastern Minnesota; 20K acres burnt so far

Crews continue to battle three wildfires on Tuesday in northeastern Minnesota, all with zero containment.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service expect Tuesday to be another "heavy fire day" with more "dangerous conditions."

Leanne Langeberg with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said since Sunday, crews have responded to about 80 wildfires across the state amid "uncommonly dry fuels and warm temperatures" from a multi-day stretch of red flag conditions.

Gov. Tim Walz will give an update on the state's wildfire response efforts in a press conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

How to watch

What : Gov. Walz and DNR, DPS and Minnesota National Guard officials give an update on wildfire response efforts

: Gov. Walz and DNR, DPS and Minnesota National Guard officials give an update on wildfire response efforts Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

Camp House Road/Brimson Fire grows to 12,000 acres

The largest of the three wildfires, the Camp House Road/Brimson Fire, has grown to 12,000 acres with 0% containment, Ramsay says, and has destroyed more than 40 structures, cabins and homes.

"A lot of property loss and whatnot, and our thoughts go out to those people that are impacted by this," Ramsay said.

An evacuation order is in effect Tuesday in the Skibo area.

"That fire grew significantly to the north and northwest yesterday into the Bassett and Cadotte Lake area, and are going to be watched closely today," Ramsay said.

Jenkins Creek Fire at 6,800 acres, still totally uncontained

Ramsay says the Jenkins Creek Fire has grown to 6,800 acres with 0% containment near Hoyt Lakes, about 30 miles northwest of the Camp House Fire. The area will be under evacuation orders on Tuesday, and Highway 16 is closed.

"They're predicting that fire to grow throughout the day and are concerned about it," he said. "This will impact National Forest areas, so if you had plans for any of the National Forest Recreational areas in the area of Highway 16, both in St. Louis and Lake County, you might want to consider rescheduling those."

Ramsay says at least one structure has been destroyed by the Jenkins Creek Fire, and officials are concerned the fire could spread into more populated areas.

"People will be seeing large plumes of smoke from all these fires today," Ramsay said.

Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire spreads to 1,300 acres

The smallest of the three wildfires, the Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire, has spread to 1,300 acres, Ramsay says, but evacuation orders were lifted on Monday evening.

Ramsay says the DNR is "somewhat optimistic" that this fire is getting under control, but evacuation orders could be reinstated.

"There are continued hot spots and burning, and you will see smoke from that fire as well," Ramsay said. "The Forest Service reported they added additional air support today on top of what they already have."

Officials tell gawkers, drones to stay away

Ramsay is reminding people, including drone pilots, to keep away from all areas impacted by the wildfires so firefighters can effectively do their jobs.

"Do not cross any road closure signs. That is illegal, and we have had a number of people that have gotten in the way of firefighting because they are just simply going to look at the fire," he said. "And if you go around one of those signs, be prepared to get a ticket."

Ramsay warns residents returning to their properties that several roadways may still be obstructed by fallen burnt trees.

He also warns that wooden bridges in the fire areas "may no longer be there" or are impassable.

Thursday rain may ease red flag conditions

WCCO NEXT Weather meteorologist Joseph Dames says the persistent red flag conditions likely won't ease up until Thursday, with some showers possible up north.

"Once we get to about Wednesday night to Thursday, we kind of see this consistent wave of (precipitation) and higher relative humidity, which will help the firefighters," Dames said. "It's not going to be a drastic fix, but it's definitely an improvement in some of the materials."

Dames says the rain may first arrive Thursday in the form of thunderstorms, which may trigger more fires.

"That's going to be tough, but I do think at the back edge of that Thursday event we cool down, we have some steady rain and that will hopefully help them by the time we get to the weekend," Dames said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

