Ground-level ozone prompts air quality alert in parts of Minnesota Monday: What is ozone?

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. Minnesota forecast from May 12, 2025

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says ozone is the main concern that is triggering an air quality alert on Monday.

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high in the afternoon and evening hours due to a combination of sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity.

That mix creates the opportunity for pollutants, like those emitted by cars, power plants and refineries to react in the sunlight and create ground-level ozone, which is considered harmful by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ground-level ozone is separate from ozone which occurs naturally in the upper atmosphere, where it acts as a shield from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, the EPA says.

The western half of Minnesota, along with the Twin Cities area, is under an orange air quality alert until 9 p.m. During that time, the air is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The MPCA says it's possible another air quality alert will be issued Tuesday if it continues to be sunny and hot.

Unhealthy ground-level ozone can exacerbate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the pollution control agency says. Children, teenagers and anyone doing extended physical activity outdoors are more likely to be affected.

When the air is unhealthy, the MPCA recommends limiting physical activity and staying away from sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

To reduce pollution, the MPCA says Minnesotans can reduce vehicle trips, use public transportation, postpone the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment and avoid backyard fires.