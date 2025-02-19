Watch CBS News
One more bitterly cold day in Twin Cities before warm-up begins

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans should brace for another cold one on Wednesday, but the warm-up is not far off now.

Highs in the Twin Cities Wednesday will be in the single digits above zero. A cold weather advisory is in place for southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and most of northern Minnesota through 9 a.m. Much of central and western Minnesota is under an extreme cold warning. Wind chills could get as low as minus 35.

The cold has caused dozens of schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to delay the start of classes Wednesday, with a few being outright canceled.

Gradual warming begins Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Friday will be warmer yet, with highs peaking in the 20s.

By the end of the weekend, the Twin Cities should be around 40 degrees, and next week will start even warmer. The higher temps will hold for a few days before cooling down some.

