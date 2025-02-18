Dozens of Minnesota, western Wisconsin schools delay classes Wednesday due to cold

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 18, 2025

Dozens of schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are starting late Wednesday as dangerously cold temperatures persist.

Some schools are closed, but a majority are delaying the school day by two hours. Brandon-Evansville Public School District, Harvest Best Academy, Hiawatha Academies and Venture Academy are among the schools that are canceled for Wednesday.

The extreme cold caused hundreds of schools to cancel classes on Tuesday, including Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools. Highs in the Twin Cities barely broke into the single digits above zero.

The cold is expected to persist on Wednesday, but there will be some improvement in temperatures. Thursday, highs will return to the teens and 20s before highs near 50 are possible next week.

