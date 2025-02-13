Frigid Thursday in Twin Cities before brief warmup, more snow

MINNEAPOLIS — A cold weather advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities through 9 a.m. Thursday, with wind chills near minus 30.

Skies clear as high pressure moves in later Thursday, but temperatures drop to minus 10 to minus 20, with wind chills as low as minus 35 in some areas.

Friday features a brief warmup to near-normal temperatures in the 20s, before snow develops in central Minnesota during the afternoon and spreads eastward.

Snow continues Friday evening with 2-4 inches expected in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Isolated higher totals are possible near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Cold air returns on Sunday, with wind chills staying below zero and strong winds making it feel even colder.

Frigid temperatures persist Monday through Wednesday of next week, with daytime wind chills in the minus 10s to minus 20s and nighttime lows as cold as minus 30 in western Minnesota.