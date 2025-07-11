Special election set for slain Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's seat

Hoffman family releases new statement as Rep. Melissa Hortman, husband Mark laid to rest

Hoffman family releases new statement as Rep. Melissa Hortman, husband Mark laid to rest

Hoffman family releases new statement as Rep. Melissa Hortman, husband Mark laid to rest

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called a special election to fill the seat formerly held by Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, who authorities say was assassinated at her Twin Cities home in June.

The special election in District 34B will take place Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, the governor's office said Friday. Primaries, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 12. Candidates must file before July 22.

Prosecutors allege 57-year-old Vance Boelter fatally shot Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. Earlier in the night, Boelter allegedly shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home in Champlin. The Hoffmans survived the shooting and are both out of the hospital.

Federal officials said he stalked his targets and planned his attacks carefully.

"This was a political assassination," Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said.

Hundreds attended the Hortmans' funeral at Minneapolis' Basilica of St. Mary last month, including Walz, former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

District 34B is in the northern Twin Cities metro and includes parts of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin. Democrats have held the seat since the 2018 election. State law dictates the seat must be filled before the next legislative session.

Melissa Hortman won the district in 2022 and was reelected in 2024, but served 11 terms in the Minnesota House since first being elected in 2004.

Until Melissa Hortman was killed, the House was evenly divided 67-67. Republicans now hold a one-seat majority in both the state House and Senate.

Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Christian Eriksen announced Tuesday he plans to seek the DFL endorsement for Hortman's seat.

Note: The video above originally aired June 30, 2025.