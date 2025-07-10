Brooklyn Park councilmember announces run for Melissa Hortman's vacant House seat

Brooklyn Park councilmember Christian Eriksen announced Tuesday he is running for the Minnesota House seat previously held by Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

Eriksen, who was elected to the Brooklyn Park City Council in 2022, says he is running for the vacant seat to preserve Melissa Hortman's legacy after she, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, were shot and killed in what officials have called a political assassination.

"It is my goal to look at every issue facing state government through a lens of equity, inclusion, and social progress," Eriksen, who will be seeking the DFL endorsement, said. "Every action of the state government should center the full participation of every Minnesotan in our society."

The governor has not yet called for a special election to fill Melissa Hortman's seat, but state law dictates it must be filled before the next legislative session.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of killing the Hortmans and their dog inside their Brooklyn Park home in the early morning hours of June 14. He has been federally charged with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking and two weapons charges.

About 90 minutes before the Hortmans were killed, Boelter is accused of going to the Champlin home of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and shooting him nine times. His wife, Yvette, was shot eight times. Both have since been released from the hospital.

Melissa Hortman served in the Minnesota House for 11 terms, representing District 34B, after being elected to the legislature in 2004. Since her killing, many have been praising her leadership and her ability to work across the aisle.

Until Melissa Hortman was killed, the Minnesota state House was evenly divided 67-67. Republicans now hold a one-seat majority in both the state House and Senate.