Minnesota Senate GOP to present new evidence in ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Mitchell amid burglary charges

Minnesota Senate Republicans are making another attempt to oust embattled DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell in an ethics committee hearing set for Thursday.

The hearing is focused on apparent new evidence, with Republicans claiming the Woodbury Democrat, who pleaded not guilty to two first-degree burglary charges in August 2024 , violated chamber rules in a vote earlier this month due to a conflict of interest.

The GOP tried to bring forward a motion to oust her in January but it failed — with Mitchell herself as the deciding vote. Republicans argue her vote violated Senate rules, while Democrats emphasize the need for due process.

"Many have rightly asked, 'How can a member cast a vote that determines their long-term ability to be in the Senate?' We believe this is a clear violation of the conflict of interest rules that the Senate holds to," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, in a news conference Tuesday.

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell WCCO

Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home to retrieve her late father's ashes, among other things.

A previous ethics panel against Mitchell delayed action indefinitely since her criminal trial hasn't happened yet. That trial is not set after the legislative session .

In a statement to WCCO, Mitchell's attorney said there hasn't been any new evidence to warrant revisiting that earlier complaint in a new hearing.

"For anyone to read an amended complaint and believe that they have seen new evidence shows that they do not understand what evidence is. Evidence is something that tends to prove or disprove the existence of an alleged fact," said Bruce Ringstrom Jr. in an email. "Since a criminal complaint is always and only an accusation, it is not evidence."

The committee hearing is scheduled to start Thursday at 9 a.m.

