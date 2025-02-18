Minnesota Republicans announce new ethics complaints against state Sen. Nicole Mitchell

A group of Minnesota Senate Republicans announced new and updated ethics complaints against embattled state Sen. Nicole Mitchell at the Capitol in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon. It comes days after Mitchell was charged with a second count in connection to a burglary at a Detroit Lakes home.

Mitchell, a Democrat representing District 47 in Woodbury, is accused of burglary at what was her stepmother's house on April 22, 2024.

State Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson was joined by other Republican leaders in announcing the complaints.

Earlier this month, Mitchell was charged with possession of burglary or theft tools in addition to the original charge of first-degree burglary. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree burglary charge.

Mitchell was wearing black clothing when officers found her in the basement, according to the complaint. They found a flashlight with a sock on it and a black backpack nearby. The backpack contained two laptops, a cellphone, Tupperware and identifying documents for Mitchell.

Investigators said Mitchell told them her father had recently died and her stepmother wouldn't talk to Mitchell or other family members.

"Clearly I'm not good at this," she said talking to police, adding, "I know I did something bad."

Mitchell told authorities she got into the house through a basement window.

The trial for Mitchell is scheduled to happen within 60 days of May 19, 2025. The trial was originally scheduled to start last month, but a Becker County judge granted a motion to delay the trial until after the legislative session.

GOP senators failed in an attempt to expel Mitchell at the State Capitol on Jan. 27, 2025. An expulsion vote against her in 2024 also failed.