Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell resigns following conviction in burglary trial

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell has resigned from office one week after she was found guilty on both charges in her burglary trial.

Mitchell announced her resignation in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

"I am stepping down from my MN Senate seat today, but I cannot do that without expressing my gratitude," Mitchell said. "Thank you to my family, friends, and constituents who shared with me the issues they care about and trusted me to work on their behalf. It has been a true honor to serve the state of Minnesota and the community I grew up in."

Mitchell was convicted on July 18 of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for breaking into her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home in April 2024. The jurors deliberated for just over three hours following four days of testimony.

Her defense attorneys said on Monday that she needed to "wrap up outstanding legislative projects ... complete ongoing constituent services ... transition legislative staff ... [and] obtain health insurance for her son" before her resignation.

The now-former Democratic state senator represented parts of Woodbury and Maplewood.

Gov. Tim Walz's office is expected to announce details about a special election after Mitchell's resignation. There is another special election set for September to fill a vacancy left by former DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman's politically-motivated assassination.

Democrats have a 33-32 majority in the Minnesota Senate following Mitchell's resignation, and the unexpected death of GOP Sen. Bruce Anderson on Monday. Gov. Walz will also call a special election for the vacancy left by Anderson's death.

