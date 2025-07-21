Republican Minnesota Sen. Bruce Anderson dies unexpectedly at age 75

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign, attorney says, and more headlines

Longtime Republican Minnesota Sen. Bruce Anderson died unexpectedly on Monday, his GOP colleagues said in a statement. He was 75.

Anderson is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and he spent more than 30 years in the Legislature. He was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1994 before moving to the Senate following his election in 2012.

He represented Wright County and three communities across neighboring Hennepin and Meeker counties.

"I'm saddened to learn Senator Bruce Anderson passed unexpectedly today. Bruce was a dedicated public servant, loving family man, and dear friend to many at the Capitol and in Buffalo," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, in a statement. "We offer our condolences and prayers for comfort for the entire Anderson family."

His family has asked for privacy and will share a statement at a later time. He and his wife Ruth lived in Buffalo and together have eight children and 12 grandchildren, according to his biography on the Senate GOP website.

Anderson focused on issues impacting agriculture, veterans, broadband and public safety during his time at the State Capitol.

Senate Democrats in a statement said they are saddened by the loss, calling him "a great champion" for farmers and veterans.

"I served with Bruce in both the House and Senate, and will fondly remember him for the way he approached this work and treated his colleagues," said Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, in a statement. "He was a decent, kind colleague, and a dedicated family man, and I feel fortunate to have known and worked with him."

He joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school and years later also joined the Minnesota Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves. He grew up on a dairy farm in rural Minnesota.

Former Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch, a Republican whom Anderson succeeded in the Senate, said in a post on social media that he was a mentor and a friend who "changed hearts and minds through hard work and lots of conversation" in what once was a DFL-leaning district.

Gov. Tim Walz will eventually call a special election for the vacancy left by his death.

