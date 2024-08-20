Minnesotans could get one last taste of real summer heat

Minnesotans could get one last taste of summer heat

Minnesotans could get one last taste of summer heat

Minnesotans could get one last taste of summer heat

MINNEAPOLIS — Boating, swimming and paddleboarding are great ways to spend a summer day in Minnesota.

"When I know it's going to be a hot weekend, I kind of look for ways to get near a pool or get near a lake and maybe, like, float on a creek or river nearby," said Minneapolis resident Madeline Little.

Minnesotans haven't had to worry too much about beating the heat. We've only had six 90-plus degree temperature days — a stark contrast to last year's 27 through August.

WCCO

"I think I like this better because it's kind of uncomfortable over 90, obviously," said Vanessa Schaefer. "And yeah, I'm able to do more stuff."

So much for the dog days of summer, but Willow and her owner Allyssa Bernett prefer these summer temps.

"I gotta stick with this temperature," Bernett said. "I mean, it's so much nicer, especially for the dogs and animals. You know, it feels like, if you're more compelled to go out and it's been warm enough to still enjoy a lot of the summer activities."

WCCO

If the 90s are more your speed, we may have another shot at them this weekend.

"Well, I happen to be going up to a lake for this weekend, so I'll take the 90-degree temperatures as long as I have some body of water that I can be in as part of that," Bernett said.

Summer is taking one more swing at 90 before September strolls in.

"Feels better at the end of summer, honestly," said Minneapolis resident Sam Scott. "So I'll be kind of excited about it to get one last weekend and swimming and stuff, but then I'm ready for fall weather."

WCCO

Eleven days until meteorological fall, for those who are counting.

"Oh, yeah, I can't believe it's almost going to be September," Little said. "So I feel like it is close to the end of summer, and I'm kind of going faster than I like, so I definitely tried to get more time outside and kind of soak up whatever's left of summer."

The first five days of September last year were 90-degrees plus. So after this weekend, we're not completely out of luck.