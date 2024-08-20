Clouds increase in Twin Cities Tuesday, rain possible later on

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 20, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds will increase Tuesday and there will be a small chance for showers late in the evening.

High temperatures will be close to 80 in the Twin Cities, and the rest of the week will be similarly warm.

Showers will move in from the west later in the day. They should mostly fall apart before reaching the Twin Cities, but a small threat remains. More rain is possible Wednesday morning.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week. Our next shot at rain comes late Thursday, the first day of the Minnesota State Fair​. The kickoff should be fairly nice.

The weekend is trending to be warmer, with a high of 90 possible on Sunday. The elevated temperatures will continue into next week.