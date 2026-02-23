Minnesota House fraud committee voices frustration over autism center licenses

Members of the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee voiced their frustrations and concerns Monday as they work to tackle the fraud crisis in the state's autism programs.

Of more than 500 unlicensed centers in Minnesota, only six have applied for a license so far — raising concerns that the May 31 deadline to apply won't be met.

"These licensing standards need to be tough. These are medical services that are being provided. They need good, tight licensing standards," said committee vice chair Rep. Patti Anderson.

With the lack of licensure has come a lack of standards.

"This is outrageous how many people are going to suffer under the state," said disability advocate Nathaniel Olson.

Committee chair Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-37A, cited a report by Optum commissioned by the state.

"They flagged 90% of these claims as being problematic. That's a stunning number. And in the specifics, like they talked about some very basic stuff, like some of these companies had no phone numbers, they had no website," Robbins said.

But these aren't the only concerns. Brad Trahan is a parent of 25-year-old who lives with autism. He worries because of fraud, legitimate programs will be cut

"At the end of the day it's our individuals with autism, it's their families, the most vulnerable are the one's that are going to suffer the consequences. We need accountability," Trahan said.

Both Republicans and Democrats say the overhaul and reform of the system that allowed fraud to flourish for so long will take some time, certainly longer than the May 31 deadline.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz expressed optimism that with new regulations and licensure requirements being put in place now the fraud crisis can be reigned in.