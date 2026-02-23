Watch live: Walz-appointed anti-fraud investigator lays out his plans

The director of Minnesota's nascent fraud prevention program will lay out his plans for addressing the issue Monday morning.

Director of Program Integrity Tim O'Malley plans to speak at 11 a.m. to present "a guide for state efforts to prevent and address state program fraud in Minnesota."

How to watch Director of Program Integrity Tim O'Malley's news conference

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above, on your mobile or streaming device or on YouTube.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed O'Malley to the position in December, saying O'Malley would "work across state government to strengthen fraud protection and protect taxpayer dollars."

"Tim made this clear yesterday as we were talking: he does not work for me, he works for the people of Minnesota as all of us do, and in fact he was so clear about that is he wanted to make sure that he rewrote the press release that went out to make sure that it reflects not a reality that we may craft, but the one that's truly there," Walz said at the time.

The $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and allegations of fraud in other state programs prompted Walz's announcement of the program in December. Its inception came weeks before Walz dropped his bid for a third term as governor, citing the increased scrutiny over state fraud as a sap on his political energy.

O'Malley is a former FBI agent who previously led the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The fraud prevention program was created with the aid of WayPoint, an outside forensics company.

The DFL and GOP have both indicated fighting fraud is a priority during this legislative session, but efforts to create an independent state watchdog face an uncertain future as lawmakers clash over what it should look like.