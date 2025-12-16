Minneapolis police chief critical of ICE agents' conduct after woman dragged through street

New video appears to show who agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were targeting during a chaotic traffic stop Monday in south Minneapolis.

ICE officials say they were conducting a "targeted vehicle stop" near the intersection of Pillsbury Avenue and West 29th Street when they were "attacked by a crowd of rioters."

Agents detained a couple in their early 30s from Ecuador in an operation that is now drawing criticism from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

New video from a neighbor shows ICE shattering the window before detaining the male driver. Minutes later, agents detain the woman in the passenger seat. She is now in ICE custody in Illinois, though the man's location is unclear.

In a statement released late Tuesday, ICE says agents arrested two U.S. citizens for assaulting federal officers, describing people throwing snow and other objects. ICE says "officers sustained multiple injuries, including cuts."

ICE says agents "conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism" in their response and efforts to arrest two immigrants they say broke the law. They didn't elaborate on the specifics of their alleged crimes.

WCCO

WCCO's cameras captured ICE agents holding a woman face down in the snow before dragging her along the ground. Agents deployed chemical irritants, and at one point an agent used a taser before yelling to the crowd, "Who wants more?"

O'Hara says he's critical of ICE's conduct, and confirmed officers responded Monday when ICE reported that they were under attack.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shared audio of a Homeland Security supervisor asking for backup.

"We only have a few officers but they have, what did they say, 60 to 70 agitators that are fighting them," the supervisor told the sheriff's office.

O'Hara says he didn't find it necessary for his officers to intervene.

"Once that was determined that the scene was safe and there was no violence occurring, our officers disengaged from the scene," O'Hara said. "We have been training our officers for the last five years very, very intensely on de-escalation, but unfortunately that is … often not what we are seeing from other agencies in the city."

Neighbors say that while they saw chaos, they also saw community members stepping up for one another.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary, said last week her agents have "arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs" since Operation Metro Surge began earlier this month.